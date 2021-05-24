UrduPoint.com
LHC Disposes Of Shehbaz Sharif’s Plea Against His Name On Blacklist

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:27 PM

LHC disposes of Shehbaz Sharif’s plea against his name on blacklist

Justice Najfi remarked that the applicant has the right to withdraw his plea at any time as per the law, and can approach the relevant forum against the government’s decision to place his name on ECL.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of as withdrawn the plea of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif challenging government’s move to place his name on blacklist.

As the proceedings commenced, the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif pleaded the court to with petition of his client Shehbaz Sharif. At this, Justice Baqir Najafi disposed of the civil miscellaneous application, observing that any application could be withdrawn any time as per the law. The judge also observed that the applicant could approach the relevant forum against the government’s decision to place his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A government’s counsel opposed Shehbaz’s plea, submitting that the court should not allow him to withdraw the application until the reply of the Federal government.

Shehbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz stated that the government placed the PML-N leader’s name on the no-fly list on May 17. He said his client wanted to withdraw his application due to his name added to the ECL.

Justice Najfi on May 17 had allowed Shehbaz Sharif one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. However, FIA’s immigration officials at the Lahore airport barred him from boarding a flight to Qatar due to his name put on the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL). As a result, Shehbaz Sharif approached the LHC for implementation of its May 7 order.

