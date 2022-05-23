UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Suo Moto Over Kidnapping Of Teenage Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court ((LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday night disposed of a suo moto notice over kidnapping of a teenage girl after her recovery.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab along with other police officials appeared before the court at 10.00 p.m.

The IGP submitted a report and stated that the girl had been recovered from Arifwala.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob also submitted that the girl had been recovered, adding that the girl spoke on a video call.

To a court query, the girl's father submitted that his daughter had been recovered.

At this, the chief justice observed that it was not matter of a girl but whole family.

The chief justice appreciated steps taken by the IGP and CCPO Lahore for recovery of the girl, while disposing of the suo moto notice.

Earlier, the chief justice heard the matter at 8.00 p.m. and rejected IGP's request for time to recover the girl. The chief justice warned that if the girl was not recovered till 10.00 p.m. then he would write to prime minister for removal of the IGP and CCPO.

The chief justice had taken suo moto notice over kidnapping of a 10th grade student from Shadbagh area, earlier in the day. He had summoned the IGP, besides ordering recovery of the girl.

