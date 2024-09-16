Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Yasmin Rashid's Plea For Bail Application Transfer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LHC disposes of Yasmin Rashid's plea for bail application transfer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the transfer of her bail application to another court after it was withdrawn.

A single bench, comprising LHC Chief Justice Miss Aalia Neelum, heard the petition filed by the PTI leader.

During the proceedings, the chief justice observed that nominations had been forwarded for the appointment of judges in all the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), and soon judges would be appointed to all courts.

At this, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition.

Subsequently, the chief justice disposed of the petition after it was withdrawn.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid had requested the court to transfer her bail application to ATC-3, Lahore, due to the unavailability of a judge in ATC-1, Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been behind bars in connection with several May 9 violence cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court May All Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

9 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan