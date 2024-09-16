(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the transfer of her bail application to another court after it was withdrawn.

A single bench, comprising LHC Chief Justice Miss Aalia Neelum, heard the petition filed by the PTI leader.

During the proceedings, the chief justice observed that nominations had been forwarded for the appointment of judges in all the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), and soon judges would be appointed to all courts.

At this, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition.

Subsequently, the chief justice disposed of the petition after it was withdrawn.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid had requested the court to transfer her bail application to ATC-3, Lahore, due to the unavailability of a judge in ATC-1, Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been behind bars in connection with several May 9 violence cases.