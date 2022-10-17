UrduPoint.com

LHC Expresses Annoyance Over ACE Punjab For Not Providing Evidence Against Rana Sana

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LHC expresses annoyance over ACE Punjab for not providing evidence against Rana Sana

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday expressed annoyance over the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, failing to provide evidence against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in an alleged graft case.

While hearing the case, LHC Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan inquired about the whereabouts of DG ACE Punjab from the additional director general ACE for not appearing despite the court's direction to appear in the Court.

The LHC Justice also expressed his anger against the additional DG ACE Punjab and remarked that the warrants of the interior minister were issued over an incorrect statement.

The Court adjourned the hearing till October 28 and directed DG ACE Punjab to appear in court with the complete case record and full preparation.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, the Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, who appeared before the LHC Rawalpindi bench, said that a baseless case had been registered against him and expressed confidence that he would get justice from the court.

He said that a fake case had been registered against him on October 3, 2019, at the direction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to defame him while my arrest warrant was obtained by providing false information to the magistrate.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Rawalpindi October 2019 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

35 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

45 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

56 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.