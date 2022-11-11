UrduPoint.com

LHC Expresses Annoyance Over Closure Of Roads, Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LHC expresses annoyance over closure of roads, educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday expressed annoyance over the mismanagement of the Rawalpindi administration, closing off roads and shutting down educational intuitions.

While hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood, against the closure of roads and educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests at different places in Rawalpindi, the LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza remarked that roads and educational institutions had been closed and the administration was sleeping.

The court asked the Commissioner Rawalpindi why he was acting as a facilitator for those who blocked the roads.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench adjourned the hearing till November 16 and directed him to submit a written statement of action against the people responsible for it.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Operations were also present.

