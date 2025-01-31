Open Menu

LHC Expresses Concern Over Declining Groundwater Levels

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed serious concerns over the continuous decline in groundwater levels, stressing the need for immediate conservation measures

Justice Shahid Karim made these remarks while hearing a set of petitions, filed by a citizen Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to combat smog. During the hearing, the court stated that water scarcity had become the most critical issue and noted that until water meters were installed, water would continue to be wasted. The court also criticised the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for its inaction.

In response, the PDMA representatives informed the court that they had launched awareness campaigns through advertisements and television broadcasts. However, the court expressed serious displeasure and termed such campaigns a waste of public funds. It directed the PDMA officials to hold a meeting with a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission and submit a report on steps to conserve water, instructing that the meeting minutes be presented to the Punjab chief minister.

At this stage, a commission member submitted a report regarding school buses. In response, the court noted that while contractors could be temporarily hired, schools must eventually purchase their own buses. It directed the authorities to establish rules mandating that schools buy buses annually and submit reports detailing their acquisitions.

The court questioned the Transport Department about its report on e-buses and ordered it to submit a detailed progress report. The court also observed that two-wheelers and three-wheelers should be converted to electric vehicles.

The court noted that it received reports that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had expanded its office by encroaching on Racecourse Park. A commission member further submitted that a restaurant was illegally operating in Nasser Bagh despite a court stay order, prohibiting such establishments inside public parks. The court was also informed that the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) had been transferred 6,000 acres of land from the Forest Department. However, since 2022, only 192 acres had been developed, he added.

The court questioned why the land was handed over to RUDA, stating that it was likely to be used for housing societies. It then issued notices to the board of Revenue and RUDA, summoning them for the next hearing.

At this point, a commission member suggested allocating a specific area for pet businesses. The court agreed, stating that sufficient land was available and that a pet market could be developed and leased out accordingly.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until February 7, directing the relevant authorities to submit reports on all discussed matters at the next session.

