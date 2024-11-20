LHC Expresses Satisfaction On Punjab Govt's Smog Control Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab government and relevant institutions regarding smog control measures.
Justice Shahid Karim made these observations while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During Wednesday's proceedings, the court noted that, while the reduction in smog is being credited primarily to seasonal changes, the efforts of the government and institutions working to control smog also deserve recognition.
At this stage, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq highlighted the efforts of fieldworkers and others involved, stating that all contributors deserve credit. He also presented the court with a detailed report on the actions taken to control smog.
He submitted that repeat offenders with high-emission vehicles, caught via Safe City systems, now face doubled fines. In response, the court praised this initiative and urged the government to legislate for higher penalties.
The court also highlighted the importance of utilizing urban planning expertise from Urban Units and described smog control measures as a "favor to the next generation.
"
The advocate general further reported the demolition of 19 illegal plants in Gujranwala within a few days and assured that individuals involved in crop residue burning are being immediately arrested without leniency.
The court emphasized strict vehicle inspections in Lahore, proposing the immediate removal of high-emission vehicles from roads. It also suggested introducing incentive packages for students with innovative ideas to improve environmental health.
The court appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts, describing them as commendable. It emphasized the need for legislation imposing heavy fines on transportation violations and called for the formation of a committee to monitor compliance continuously. The court also suggested a cultural shift by enforcing year-round market closures by 8:00 PM and warned of sealing schools defying court orders.
The court adjourned further proceedings until Friday, requiring implementation reports on its directives.
