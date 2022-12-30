UrduPoint.com

LHC Expresses Serious Concern Over Traffic Jams In Provincial Metropolis

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 08:12 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed serious concern over traffic jams in various parts of the provincial metropolis due to agitation and directed traffic police to develop a policy to address the issue.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to curb the smog.

During the proceedings, Justice Shahid Karim expressed serious concern over traffic jams in various parts of the city due to agitation, adding that he remained stuck in a traffic jam for one and a half hours on the Canal road due to agitation.

At this stage, a deputy superintendent of police (Traffic) apprised the court that the trend of agitation at the Canal road was growing and it was causing difficulties. However, traffic police faced less difficulties due to agitation on Mall road, he added.

The court remarked that 45 per cent smog was caused by smoke of the vehicles and directed traffic police to make arrangements to maintain smooth flow of the traffic in the provincial metropolis. The court also directed for sensitizing traffic officials about their responsibilities.

The court granted an opportunity to Punjab Disaster Management Authority director general for making teams of the volunteers to speed up action against the smoke emitting factories, besides directing to develop an App about the pollution.

The court also rejected a draft summary submitted by the Environment Department while expressing reservations on giving powers of demolishing brick kilns to inspectors.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and summoned officials of the Punjab Home Department.

