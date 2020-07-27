LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned hearing of a pre-arrest bail petition filed by former Federal minister and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case till September 8.

The bench also extended the interim bail of the MNA till September 8.

The bench passed the orders after a NAB prosecutor sought time for filing comments and report to the petition.

The bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PML-N MNA.

MNA Barjees Tahir through his petition submitted that NAB had issued call-up notices to him in a assets beyond means investigation and it was feared that he might be arrested.

He submitted that the bureau investigated the matter in 2003 and closed it after inquiry. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail.