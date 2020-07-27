UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Extends Barjees Tahir's Interim Bail Till Sept 8

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

LHC extends Barjees Tahir's interim bail till Sept 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned hearing of a pre-arrest bail petition filed by former Federal minister and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case till September 8.

The bench also extended the interim bail of the MNA till September 8.

The bench passed the orders after a NAB prosecutor sought time for filing comments and report to the petition.

The bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PML-N MNA.

MNA Barjees Tahir through his petition submitted that NAB had issued call-up notices to him in a assets beyond means investigation and it was feared that he might be arrested.

He submitted that the bureau investigated the matter in 2003 and closed it after inquiry. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz September Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

21 minutes ago

Senate adopts resolution to laud struggle of Ali G ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.