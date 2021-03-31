UrduPoint.com
LHC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sana Till April 1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

LHC extends interim bail of Rana Sana till April 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means case till April 1.

A division bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, conducted a brief hearing on the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Rana Sanaullah.

A prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted that the prosecutor concerned was sick and requested for adjourning the matter for a week.

However, the bench directed the prosecutor to appear on Thursday after reading the case file and adjourned the matter while extending the interim bail of the PML-N leader.

Rana Sanaullah had pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case.

