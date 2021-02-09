UrduPoint.com
LHC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah Till Mar 10

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

LHC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah till Mar 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in the assets beyond means case till March 10.

The division bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the PML-N Punjab president.

Rana Sanaullah, along with his counsel, Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz, appeared before the bench at the start of the proceedings.

Advocate Azam Tarar argued before the bench that his client had filed two different petitions. He submitted that the bureau had filed reply in one petition whereas reply was awaited in the other petition. He submitted that the bureau had filed reply in assets beyond means case, whereas the reply had not filed to the petition, challenging jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

He submitted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had claimed that Rana Sanaullah had amassed assets from the drug money whereas the bureau had claimed that Rana Sanaullah made the assets from sources beyond means while being a public office holder.

To this, NAB Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari submitted that the bureau had already filed the reply in March 2020, which was present in the court file.

However, the bench addressed the prosecutor and asked him to file a reply again. Subsequently, the bench adjourned further proceedings till March 10 and also extended interim bail of the PML-N leader.

