LHC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah Till 22nd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

LHC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah till 22nd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means case till March 22.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar conducted a brief hearing on the pre-arrest bail petition filed the PML-N Punjab president and adjourned the matter till March 22 after it was apprised that the counsel for petitioner could not appear due to his engagements before the Apex court.

Rana Sanaullah also remained present during the court proceedings.

Rana Sanaullah through his petition submitted that the National Accountability Bureau had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means . He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest him. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had granted ad-interom bail to Rana Sanaullahon March 5, 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

