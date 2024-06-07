LHC Extends Market Hours For Eidul Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended market operating hours for the occasion of Eidul Azha.
The court allowed markets to stay open until 12am [midnight] up to Eidul Azha and until 1 am on weekends.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding
ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) submitted a report about dead chickens, stating that 46,670-kg dead chickens were discarded from Tollinton Market. The report further mentioned that daily raids were being conducted to check meat quality, resulting in 94 cases registered for selling unhealthy meat.
The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until next Friday.
