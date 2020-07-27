(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned a senior National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor for assistance on a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha challenging call-up notices in an assets beyond means inquiry against him.

The division bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by the MNA.

During the proceedings, a NAB prosecutor stated that the bureau had just summoned the MNA for verification of a complaint against him.

At this, the bench observed that if the bureau had the material against the MNA then it should convert the complaint into inquiry.

The bench further observed that it wanted to review legal status of the notices issued to the petitioner, adding that his assets could be verified from Federal board of Revenue.

To which, the prosecutor submitted that after issuance of notices, the NAB chairman would made final decision on further action in this regard.

Subsequently, the bench summoned senior NAB prosecutor for assistance to know legal status of notice. The bench adjourned hearing till August 12 and also extended interim bail of Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.