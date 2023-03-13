UrduPoint.com

LHC Extends Stay Against Ban On Airing Imran's Speeches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LHC extends stay against ban on airing Imran's speeches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended stay against the ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on broadcast of live and recorded speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till March 20.

The court also directed PEMRA's counsel to submit written arguments on the jurisdiction issues by the next date of hearing.

The three-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, heard the petition, filed by the PTI chairman, challenging the PEMRA ban on broadcast of his live and recorded speeches.

Earlier, on March 9, a single bench heard the matter and suspended the PEMRA ban till March 13, and referred the petition to a full bench for hearing.

On March 5, PEMRA had imposed a ban on airing speeches of the PTI chairman due to his provocative statements against the state institutions.

