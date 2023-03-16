UrduPoint.com

LHC Extends Stay Against Police Operation For Arrest Of Imran Till March 17

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended stay against the police operation for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till Friday, March 17

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition, filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking directions to stop the police operation in Zaman Park for the arrest of the PTI chairman in Toshakhana case. Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul appeared before the court during the case proceedings.

As the proceedings started on Thursday, the court questioned where the petitioner (Fawad Chaudhry) was.

Fawad's counsel submitted that his client was on the way and would reach the court in a few moments.

However, the court observed that it was the level of seriousness of the applicant, adding that the court had fixed the matter for hearing at 10am and the petitioner should have reached the court at the given time.

The court further observed that nobody read law and it was the reason for eruption of all issues, adding that the solution to everything was available in the law and the Constitution.

The court addressed Fawad's counsel and observed that "sometime you approach the Lahore High Court and sometime Islamabad High Court", adding that you did not know the direction to move.

To which, Fawad's counsel responded that it had become a political issue now.

At this, the court observed that both the parties had made it an issue, adding that there was a great need to follow the law in the matter.

At this stage, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry entered the courtroom. The court addressed Fawad Chaudhry and questioned what was the matter of security.

Fawad Chaudhry submitted that it was a serious matter, adding that Imran Khan appeared before four courts of Islamabad, but avoided the fifth court in view of confirmed reports of an attack.

However, the court observed that there was a provision in the law for obtaining security. The court further observed that there was a policy available for the purpose, and an application should be filed with the forum concerned under it.

The court further observed that if the party wanted to hold a public meeting, then it should plan the same 15 days prior to the date. The court asked parties to sit down and sort out the issues, including the rescheduling of the PTI rally to be held on March 19.

Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul submitted that the Islamabad High Court verdict had also come.

However, the court observed that it did not touch the arrest warrants. "Neither the Lahore High Court nor the Islamabad High Court stopped from executing the arrest warrants." It observed and adjourned further hearing till Friday.

Later, the court released a written interim order of Thursday's hearing and extended stay against the police operation till Friday.

