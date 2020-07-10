UrduPoint.com
LHC Extends Stay Against Suspension Of TV Channel Licence

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

LHC extends stay against suspension of TV channel licence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court on Friday extended stay against suspension of 24NewsHD television channel's licence till July 15.

The court also sought arguments from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) counsel on the next date of hearing.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Central Media Network (pvt) Limited against suspension of 24 news tv Licence by PEMRA.

The petitioner's counsel argued that PEMRA had not completely restored the transmission of channel despite the court's stay order and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against it on that count.

The court questioned the PEMRA's counsel that why its orders were not being complied with andadjourned case till July 15 seeking his arguments on the next date of hearing.

The court also extended stay against suspension of 24NewsHD TV licence.

