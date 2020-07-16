(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif through his counsel has asked the court to extend his bail, citing the reasons that NAB officials could arrest him in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till July 23 in money laundering and assets beyond income cases here on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court and asked to extend his bail, submitting that NAB might arrest him in pending inquiry. He said that NAB had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he had been declaring his assets regularity.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif, told the court that his client had started his business in 1972 and played an important role in agriculture, sugar and textile industries and joined politics in 1988 for the betterment of the society.

He also stated that NAB had launched an inquiry, under political influence of the current government, with allegations of general nature.

Earlier, NAB officials raided the house of Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town to arrest him but he was not there. Shehbaz Sharif was facing many other cases like Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam, Ramzan and Chaudhary sugar mills cases.