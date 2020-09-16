UrduPoint.com
LHC Extends Till Sept 24 Bail Of Shehbaz Sharif In Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:33 PM

LHC extends till Sept 24 bail of Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case

Shehbaz Sharif outside the court premises tells court reporters that Hamza Shehbaz is being punished for being his son.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended till September 24 the bail of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The PML-N leader appeared before the court while strict security arrangements were made there outside the premises of the court.

The counsel of the petitioner pleaded the court to extend bail of Shehbaz Sharif.

The bench accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing till Sept 24.

Later, talking to the reporters, Shehbaz Sharif said the present government was carrying out political retaliatory actions to cover up its failures. He said: “ NAB-Niazi nexus has come finally to the fore,” adding that Hamza Shehbaz was being punished for being his son.

