LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif in Money laundering case

PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif personally appeared before the division bench of the Lahore High Court along with his counsels in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended till Sept 28 the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion to avoid untoward incident.

PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif personally appeared before the court along with his party supporters. His personal security staff also kept him surrounded during his appearance before the bench.

The counsels of Shehbaz Sharif argued that NAB was fabricating baseless cases against his client and should prove that where and how he committed corruption.

“The cases are totally bogus,” said the lawyer while arguing on the case.

Earlier, the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif asked the court for more time to complete his arguments.

The court on Thursday heard lengthy arguments of Shehbaz Sharif and extended bail till Sept 28.

On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases. The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry.

The anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he had been declaring his assets regularly, he added.