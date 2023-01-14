LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking details of Thoshakhana gifts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Munir Ahmed, a local citizen, asks the court to direct the authorities concerned to make the details public regarding gifts of Thoshakhana, recipients and the payments made to retain the gifts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed hearing of the petition seeking details of the gifts and their recepients since 1947 till date.

Justice Asim Hafees will hear the case on January 16.

Munir Ahmed, a local citizen, filed the petition and submitted that which personalities retained gifts from Thoshakhana and against what payments.

He sais that no details were available anywhere about the Thoshakhana gifts and the personalities who retained these gifts.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the authorities concerned to provide details of the gifts and their recepients since 1947 till today.