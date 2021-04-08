UrduPoint.com
LHC Fixes Rs 80 Price For Per Kilogram Sugar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:01 PM

LHC fixes Rs 80 price for per kilogram sugar

Justice Shahid Jameel has put off further hearing till after Eid, with directions to office to consolidate all the petitions on sugar price.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Thursday fixed the rate of sugar during the holy month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Jameel passed the order while hearing numbers of petitions challenging the Punjab government’s rate of Rs 80 per kg.

The judge ordered to buy sugar at the rate of Rs80 per kg from sugar mills, observing that sugar should be available to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The court observed that it was a good deed that it should accessible to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The court observed that the proper way to fix the prices would be decided after the holy month.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that sugar mills in Punjab had the stock of 25, 00,000 tons while the total consumption of sugar during the holy month of Ramazan would be 155,000 tons.

The counsel representing the sugar mills offered the court that his clients could sell at the rate of Rs 83 per kilogram.

The both sides could not agree. At this, the court fixed Rs 83 for per kilogram sugar and ordered to buy 155,000 tons sugar required for the holy month of Ramazan at the rate of Rs 85 per kilogram.

The court observed that sugar must be provided to the people during holy month of Ramazan as it was a good deed. The court also directed the Advocate General Punjab to formulate rules, necessary amendment and present it before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till after Eid, with direction to its office to consolidate all the petitions and present the same before it.

