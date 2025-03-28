LHC Forms Five-member Bench To Hear Petitions Against Detention Law
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday constituted a five-member bench to hear multiple petitions challenging the detention law.
The full bench will be led by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, with Justice Chaudhry Iqbal, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Amjad Rafiq, and Justice Khalid Ishaq as members. The bench will commence hearings on April 7.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the reserved verdict on the Punjab government's request to form a full bench the previous day. The Advocate General of Punjab had requested the formation of a full bench during previous proceedings.
In its decision, the court emphasized that interpreting various constitutional provisions necessitates a full bench hearing.
The petitions, filed by Zainab Umair and others, challenge the implementation of the detention law, arguing it contradicts constitutional rights.
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal attends iftar dinner arranged by Sardar Khan Chandio5 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims to celebrate Eid ul Fiter with the fullest religious zeal and fervor on either sid ..5 minutes ago
-
High Court Bar urges judiciary to waive experience requirement for civil judge appointments5 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges for vibrant individual role to support Kashmir movement as national duty5 minutes ago
-
LHC forms five-member bench to hear petitions against Detention Law5 minutes ago
-
PM stresses unity, patriotism as solution to Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges15 minutes ago
-
Court sentences 3 criminals to 39 years in prison in shooting case15 minutes ago
-
UK-based global NGO Muslim Hands International manages sehri open Kitchen in Mirpur, AJK15 minutes ago
-
PESS holds special prayers Late Mother of Army Chief15 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment presents annual report to President25 minutes ago
-
LHC orders immediate installation of water meters in commercial markets25 minutes ago
-
RCCI holds condolence reference in honor of Tahir Taj Bhatti25 minutes ago