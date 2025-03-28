LHC forms five-member bench to hear petitions against Detention Law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday constituted a five-member bench to hear multiple petitions challenging the detention law.

The full bench will be led by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, with Justice Chaudhry Iqbal, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Amjad Rafiq, and Justice Khalid Ishaq as members. The bench will commence hearings on April 7.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the reserved verdict on the Punjab government's request to form a full bench the previous day. The Advocate General of Punjab had requested the formation of a full bench during previous proceedings.

In its decision, the court emphasized that interpreting various constitutional provisions necessitates a full bench hearing.

The petitions, filed by Zainab Umair and others, challenge the implementation of the detention law, arguing it contradicts constitutional rights.