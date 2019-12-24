(@fidahassanain)

A LHC full bench headed by Justice Naqvi will start hearing of the case from January 09, 2019.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24, 2019) The Lahore High Court has formed a full bench for hearing of a petition moved by former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf challenging constitution of a special court for hearing of high treason case against him.

The Chief Justice constituted the full bench comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhary Masood Jahangir for hearing of Musharraf's petition against Special Court hearing high treason case against the former military ruler.

The full bench will start hearing of the case from January 09, 2020.

Pervez Musharraf who is currently in UAE and suffering from serious kind of diesease challenged functioning of the Special Court for hearing of high treason case against him.

He said there were legal flaws in formation of the court and therefore, it should be set aside.

Earlier, three-member Special Court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Karim awarded him death sentence on five counts over charges of imposing high emergency on Nov 3, 2007 and abrogating the Constitution of Pakistan. Paksitan Army expressed serious concerns over the verdict and said that Musharraf cannot be traitor.