UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Forms Full Bench For Hearing Of Musharraf's Petition Against Special Court

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:26 PM

LHC forms full bench for hearing of Musharraf's petition against Special Court

A LHC full bench headed by Justice Naqvi will start hearing of the case from January 09, 2019.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24, 2019) The Lahore High Court has formed a full bench for hearing of a petition moved by former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf challenging constitution of a special court for hearing of high treason case against him.

The Chief Justice constituted the full bench comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhary Masood Jahangir for hearing of Musharraf's petition against Special Court hearing high treason case against the former military ruler.

The full bench will start hearing of the case from January 09, 2020.

Pervez Musharraf who is currently in UAE and suffering from serious kind of diesease challenged functioning of the Special Court for hearing of high treason case against him.

He said there were legal flaws in formation of the court and therefore, it should be set aside.

Earlier, three-member Special Court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Karim awarded him death sentence on five counts over charges of imposing high emergency on Nov 3, 2007 and abrogating the Constitution of Pakistan. Paksitan Army expressed serious concerns over the verdict and said that Musharraf cannot be traitor.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Army UAE January 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

PM says 2020 will be a year of development and pro ..

17 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Meeting of Strategic Development Cou ..

1 minute ago

NATO Intensified Reconnaissance Near Russian Borde ..

1 minute ago

Russian Armed Forces' Combat Capabilities Increase ..

1 minute ago

IOK one of saddest places in world: report

1 minute ago

Islamabad police trace three lost teenagers, reuni ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.