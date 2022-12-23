LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thoshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

A LHC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi will take up the matter on January 9.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday formed a full bench for hearing of petitions about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana case.

Three-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi are the other members of the bench.

The bench will take up the petitions on January 9.

Earlier, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi had asked the CJ LHC to form a larger bench to hear the pleas challenging disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Jabbir Abbas, a citizen of Mianwali, filed the petition through his counsel Azhar Siddique and submitted that ECP is not a court and it cannot disqualify lawmakers.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.