LHC Forms New Bench For Hearing Of Maryam Nawaz’s Plea For Passport Return

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:27 PM

LHC forms new bench for hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s plea for passport return

A LHC division bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the case of Maryam Nawaz on Feb 10 regarding return of her passport.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) The Lahore High Court has formed a new bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for hearing of a petition by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport and removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The new bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the case of Maryam Nawaz on Feb 10.

Previously, a LHC division bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi heard the case but there was no significant development and progress there.

Maryam Nawaz has moved separate plea before the Lahore High Court for withdrawal of her name from the Exit Control List and return of her passport.

However, the anti-graft body opposed her request, saying that she would flee abroad and would not come back.

The Lahore High Court granted bail to Maryam Nawaz last year in Nov in Chaudhary Sugar mills case, and directed her to deposit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million.

On Tuesday, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asked to a private administration of an hospital to postpone his operation and treatment till arrival of his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

