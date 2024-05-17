LHC Gives 3-week Time To Punjab Govt To Appoint Special Court Judges
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted the provincial government three-week time to appoint judges to special courts, including anti-terrorism courts.
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan issued the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the provincial government, seeking the transfer of certain cases from Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Rawalpindi to another court.
At the start of proceedings, members of the provincial committee tasked with finalising the appointments of judges, including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, appeared in court, following directions issued at the previous proceedings.
Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq informed the court about the steps taken so far for appointment of judges. Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the government's commitment to making transparent appointments, while Provincial Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad assured that appointments would comply with the legal standards.
However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in appointment of judges, stating that timely appointments would lead to prompt decisions.
In response, Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that the Punjab government had formed a committee for judges' appointments, with a request to suggest a panel of judges, assuring that the appointments would be made from the given list.
At this, the chief justice questioned where it was written in law that the chief justice would give a panel of judges.
The provincial law secretary presented the procedure for appointment of judges and relevant law in the court.
The law minister submitted that if the chief justice gave two or three Names to the government, one of them would be appointed as a judge.
The chief justice responded by questioning the legal basis for such a procedure, adding that if judges were appointed as per law, the matter would not have come to this stage.
At this point, the advocate general sought time for reconsidering the appointments of judges.
Subsequently, the chief justice granted the advocate general additional time to reconsider the appointments. The chief justice ordered for appointment of judges within three weeks and sought a progress report from the government committee by Monday.
Later, talking to the media, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the provincial government had established a three-member ministerial committee, including herself and the ministers of law and finance. She stated that the government had submitted to the court that it did not want to make any remarks, objections, or comments. "By Monday, God willing, we will complete the meaningful consultation process," she added.
She emphasised that the government had always respected the courts, judicial officers, and all judges. She reiterated that no derogatory remarks had ever been made against judges. "We have never attacked the courts or addressed judges disrespectfully," she added.
