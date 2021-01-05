UrduPoint.com
LHC Gives Opportunity To FIA To File Reply To Rana Mashhood Plea

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave an opportunity to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for filing a reply to a petition, filed by former provincial minister Rana Mashhood against investigation by the agency in matters of Punjab Sports Board.

The court gave the opportunity after a counsel on behalf of the agency sought time for filing the reply. The court would take up the matter on January 11.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition, filed by the former minister.

The petitioner had submitted that the FIA had launched investigations into the matters of Punjab Sports board whereas it was a federal institution and did not have the powers to launch investigation into the provincial matters.

He submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already filed reference in connection with the sports festival; therefore, dual inquiry could not be held in the matter. He argued that the inquiry by the FIA was a step beyond its powers. He also pleaded with the court to seek details of allegations against Rana Mashhood from anti-corruption establishment.

