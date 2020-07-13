UrduPoint.com
LHC Gives Opportunity To NAB For Filing Reply To MNA's Petition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave an opportunity till July 27 to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reply to a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha challenging call-up notices in an assets beyond means inquiry against him.

A NAB prosecutor had requested the bench for allowing time to file the reply, during the course of proceedings.

The bench comprising Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition filed by the MNA.

The petitioner had submitted that the bureau launched an inquiry against him on charges of amassing assets beyond means.

He submitted that the bureau repeatedly issued call-up notices to him without providing copies of any complaint or material against him.

The petitioner submitted that he also wrote letters to the bureau for furnishing him specific details and nature of allegations against him but he had not been provided with the required record.

He submitted that the call-up notices were against the judgements of the Apex Court wherein it was held that an accused shall be informed by NAB about the specific allegations against him in the call up notice.

He submitted that he had declared his assets whereas the bureau had all the record. He pleaded with the bench to restrain the bureau from illegal proceedings.

