LHC Gives Punjab Govt Last Opportunity To Appoint Judges

Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave the Punjab government a final opportunity to appoint judges to special courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave the Punjab government a final opportunity to appoint judges to special courts.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by the provincial government seeking the transfer of certain cases from Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Rawalpindi to another court.

During the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq told the court that the cabinet committee tasked with finalizing the appointments of judges had consulted with the chief minister on the issue. He submitted that the chief minister asked that the issue of judges' appointments be placed as Agenda No. 1 in the next cabinet meeting.

However, the chief justice remarked, "You should have called a special meeting of the cabinet or done it through circulation," adding, "You should have done it and come today.

" He questioned when the next cabinet meeting would be held.

At this, the advocate general submitted that they would call a cabinet meeting on Friday to resolve the issue.

The chief justice pointed out the absence of the members of the government committee from the proceedings.

To this, the advocate general submitted that the committee members would appear within half an hour if the court ordered. He further submitted that the government did not have any objections to the Names provided by the LHC for the appointment of judges.

Subsequently, the court gave the government a final opportunity to appoint judges.

