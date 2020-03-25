LHC gives two-week time to police to recover kidnapped girl

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Shahzad Ahmad Khan adjourned till April 7 the hearing of the case, with directives to police to recover the kidnapped girl.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted two weeks time to Lahore police to recover a kidnapped girl after her brother told the court that a person called him and asked to “pick her up from Dera of former lawmaker Mansha Sandhu”.

Justice Malik Shazad Ahmad Khan took up the matter on petition moved by the brother of missing girl. The petitioner told the court that they received a call from a man asking him to pick her up from “Dera of former lawmaker Mansha Sandhu”.

A CIA inspector said that they interrogated the person who had phoned but it was not Sandhu. Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed told the court that they could not recover the court as they searched her everywhere.

The CCPO said that the accused was arrested but it was a matter of Watta Satta (Exchange marriage). He said that the girl had left the home for her personal choice. At this, the court expressed displeasure, observing that they would summon the Punjab Inspector General of Police.

The law officer asked the judge not to summon the IGP, saying that the would interrogate Sandhu. At this, the court adjourned the hearing till April 7 and directed the police to recover the girl till next date of hearing.

Fauzia Bibi went missing since last year after registration of FIR with Ghaziabad police station.