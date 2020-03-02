UrduPoint.com
LHC Gives Two Weeks Time To PTA To File Reply On Petition Seeking Ban On Tik Tok

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) has given two weeks time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to file reply with regard to petition seeking ban on TIk Tok

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has given two weeks time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to file reply with regard to petition seeking ban on TIk Tok.Justice Shahid Wahid of LHC took up for hearing a miscellaneous petition seeking ban on video sharing social media App TIk Tok.The petitioner took the plea young generation is being ruined through TIk Tok App.

This app is not only leading to wastage of time and money but it is promoting obscenity in the society. No steps have been taken to save the young generation from negative effects of social media.

The court should order to stop Tik Tok videos broadcasting till the final decision.The counsel for PEMRA filed written reply in the court stating PEMRA does not regulate social media. If any objectionable material has run on electronic media then the petitioner should resort to Council of Complaint.

Therefore, petition is not maintainable and it should be rejected.PTA did not file reply in the court. The counsel for PTA sought time to file the reply.The government while allowing two weeks time adjourned the hearing of the case.

