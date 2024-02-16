LHC Grants Bail To 11 Accused In May-9 Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday granted bail to 11 accused involved in a case of attacking the office of a sensitive institution in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday granted bail to 11 accused involved in a case of attacking the office of a sensitive institution in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots.
The court ordered the accused, Umair, Aqib, Mohsin Khursheed, Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Shahbaz, Bilal Akram, Tayyab Hussain, Naveed Sabir and Arslan Wazir to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.
Earlier, the petitioners' counsel argued before the court that his clients were behind bars for the last eight months.
He submitted that the police had failed to prove any allegation against them so far. He submitted that no one could be kept behind bars for an indefinite period of time without any crime. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.
However, the prosecution opposed the plea, adding that the accused were involved in the case and they were arrested with the help of videos and pictures of the incident.
The Civil Lines police, Faisalabad, had registered a case against the accused on the charges of attacking the office of a sensitive institution, during May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..
Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price
Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry
Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators
169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes
HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies
Alarm over fate of major Gaza hospital after Israeli raid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rights3 minutes ago
-
Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry3 minutes ago
-
Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival3 minutes ago
-
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects3 minutes ago
-
169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman6 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies3 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visits Moscow3 minutes ago
-
LHC stops implimentation of notification for transferring management of Data Darbar Hospital3 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health reviews MNCH, MCH Nutrition programs3 minutes ago
-
Two killed in different incidents in Taxila3 minutes ago
-
SLA to hold workshop on use of language in media3 minutes ago