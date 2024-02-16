LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday granted bail to 11 accused involved in a case of attacking the office of a sensitive institution in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots.

The court ordered the accused, Umair, Aqib, Mohsin Khursheed, Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Shahbaz, Bilal Akram, Tayyab Hussain, Naveed Sabir and Arslan Wazir to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.

Earlier, the petitioners' counsel argued before the court that his clients were behind bars for the last eight months.

He submitted that the police had failed to prove any allegation against them so far. He submitted that no one could be kept behind bars for an indefinite period of time without any crime. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, adding that the accused were involved in the case and they were arrested with the help of videos and pictures of the incident.

The Civil Lines police, Faisalabad, had registered a case against the accused on the charges of attacking the office of a sensitive institution, during May-9 riots.