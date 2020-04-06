LHC grants bail to accused in bogus cheque case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to an accused involved in Rs 3.7 million bogus cheque case.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the post arrest bail petition filed by accused, Muhammad Abbas.

A counsel on behalf of the accused argued that Factory Area police had registered a bogus cheque case against the accused on a complaint of Muhammad Hafeez.

He denied allegations levelled in the case, saying that it was a business between the accused and complainant. He pleaded with the court for granting benefit of the bail to the accused.

However, the prosecution submitted that the accused was found guilty during the investigations. The court was requested to dismiss the bail application.

The court after hearing arguments of the parties granted bail to the accused. The court directed the accused for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for the purpose.