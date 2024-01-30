LHC Grants Bail To Aliya Hamza In Jinnah House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former MNA Aliya Hamza in a case of attacking Jinnah House
The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petition by the former MNA and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.
Advocate Farooq Bajwa represented Aliya Hamza during the proceedings and advanced arguments for granting the relief of bail to his clients. However, a deputy prosecutor general opposed the plea and pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore) , during May-9 violence.
