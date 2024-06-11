LHC Grants Bail To Bhatti In PA Illegal Recruitment Case
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.
Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad announced a reserved verdict on the post-arrest bail petition filed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The court had reserved the verdict upon the completion of arguments by the parties a day earlier.
In his final arguments, the petitioner's counsel argued that the allegations against his client were baseless as no evidence was available. He submitted that the case was registered with a delay of two years and pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.
However, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab's prosecutor opposed the bail and requested the court for its dismissal.
The ACE Punjab had registered the case against the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit after receiving kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had already granted bail to Parvez Elahi in the recruitment case on May 21.
Recent Stories
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in land fraud case5 minutes ago
-
11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation5 minutes ago
-
PU to pay tribute to Salman Ghani5 minutes ago
-
DC for comprehensive crackdown against quacks15 minutes ago
-
Rampant expansion of cities creating environment, food security challenges: ex-WASA MD15 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in upcoming annual budget15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements25 minutes ago
-
Governor urges heads of federal institutions to play role for good governance35 minutes ago
-
Industrial Estate Flyover to be opened on June 2035 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects45 minutes ago
-
UE organizes thesis display exhibition of fine arts students at Alhamra45 minutes ago
-
Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir55 minutes ago