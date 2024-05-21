LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court allows bail after hearing arguments of both sides in illegal recruitments case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in connection with a case involving illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad delivered the previously reserved verdict. Parvez Elahi had applied for post-arrest bail from the LHC following his detention by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on October 25, 2023.

Parvez Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in various cases, with the latest arrest by the Punjab ACE occurring on September 18.

An ACE spokesperson stated that Elahi was responsible for 12 illegal recruitments for grade 17 positions in the Punjab Assembly, which were facilitated by tampering with official records.

The ACE officials alleged that Elahi took bribe from those who were recruited. However, the counsel representing the PTI leader opposed the arguments, saying that no money or amount was taken by his client from anyone. He said that the case was nothing but political victimization.

He asked to grant bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi and set him free as he had nothing to do with the allegations of corruptions against him.