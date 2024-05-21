Open Menu

LHC Grants Bail To Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:23 PM

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

The court allows bail after hearing arguments of both sides in illegal recruitments case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in connection with a case involving illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad delivered the previously reserved verdict. Parvez Elahi had applied for post-arrest bail from the LHC following his detention by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on October 25, 2023.

Parvez Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in various cases, with the latest arrest by the Punjab ACE occurring on September 18.

An ACE spokesperson stated that Elahi was responsible for 12 illegal recruitments for grade 17 positions in the Punjab Assembly, which were facilitated by tampering with official records.

The ACE officials alleged that Elahi took bribe from those who were recruited. However, the counsel representing the PTI leader opposed the arguments, saying that no money or amount was taken by his client from anyone. He said that the case was nothing but political victimization.

He asked to grant bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi and set him free as he had nothing to do with the allegations of corruptions against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Money June September October From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

25 minutes ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

13 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

13 hours ago
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

13 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

13 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

13 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

13 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan