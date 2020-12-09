UrduPoint.com
LHC Grants Bail To Former MPA In Illegal Housing Society Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former PML-N MPA Ahsan Raza Khan in an illegal housing society case.

The court ordered the accused to submit two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Ahsan Raza.

Advocate Amir Saeed Raan argued on behalf of the petitioner that his client was behind the bars on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme in Kasur. He argued that the petitioner owned only two kanal land in the housing society, whereas, charges levelled against him were false. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to his client.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea and pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, granted bail to Ahsan Raza Khan and ordered him to submit two surety bonds for the purpose.

On November 16, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme.

It was alleged that Ahsan Raza Khan had caused a huge financial loss to the public exchequer through tax evasion and conversion fees. It was further alleged that he sold plots in his society namely Al-Janat Town without having its maps or site approved by the LDA or the local municipality office.

