LHC Grants Bail To Former MPA In May-9 Case

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 09:45 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf's former MPA Rubina Jamil in a case related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf's former MPA Rubina Jamil in a case related to May-9 violence.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the benefit of bail.

The division bench, headed by Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former MPA.

Rubina Jamil had approached the court for bail in a case registered by Sarwar Road Police for attacking a squad of a judge near Rahat Bakery in cantonment area, during May-9 violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rubina Jamil had already obtained post-arrest bail in cases of attacking Jinnah House, also known as residence of Lahore's corps commander, and torching of police vehicles whereas she was discharged by an anti-terrorism in Shadman Police Station attack case.

