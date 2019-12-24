UrduPoint.com
LHC Grants Bail To Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

LHC grants bail to former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah

Justice Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad of the Lahore High Court reserved the judgement on Monday.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) The Lahore High Court granted bail to PML-N senior leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah over charges of 15 kg heroin from his custody here on Tuesday.

Justice Mushtaq Ahmad of the Lahore High Court announced the judgement reserved earlier after hearing the arrguments of both sides.

The court directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 mllion each for his bail.

During the proceedings , the counsel of Rana Sana Ullah argued that the case of his client was politically motivated and it had nothing to do with the reality.

He said that ANF could not produce the case or the illegal substance that was claimed to have been recovered from Rana Sana Ullah as the video record showed that there was no illegal substance in the custody of his client.

The ANF had arrested Mr Khan on July 1 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his possession. The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

