LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

A division bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on petition moved by Hamza Shehbaz seeking his bail in Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

On June 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Hamza in the same cases after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

Advocate Salman Butt, the counsel of Hamza Shehbaz last year in June had argued that NAB could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed. To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done as per the constitution, and justice would be ensured.

The NAB prosecutor had furnished complete details of assets of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s family members in the court, arguing that their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees have been pumped into the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” said the prosecutor.

The court indicted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the same case of Ramzan Sugar Mills case last year in April over charges of having assets beyond known means of income.

Anti-graft body moved reference against both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in February, 2019 and alleged that the former Punjab CM misused his authority by using public funds for construction of a bridge to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills—which was owned by his sons.

The court will resume hearing on Feb 11.