UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Grants Bail To Hamza Shehbaz In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:27 PM

LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The court accepted bail plea of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and adjourned hearing of the case till Feb 11.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) The Lahore High Court has granted bail to PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar mills cas.

A division bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on petition moved by Hamza Shehbaz seeking his bail in Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

On June 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Hamza in the same cases after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

Advocate Salman Butt, the counsel of Hamza Shehbaz last year in June had argued that NAB could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed. To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done as per the constitution, and justice would be ensured.

The NAB prosecutor had furnished complete details of assets of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s family members in the court, arguing that their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees have been pumped into the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” said the prosecutor.

The court indicted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the same case of Ramzan Sugar Mills case last year in April over charges of having assets beyond known means of income.

Anti-graft body moved reference against both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in February, 2019 and alleged that the former Punjab CM misused his authority by using public funds for construction of a bridge to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills—which was owned by his sons.

The court will resume hearing on Feb 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same February April June 2019 Muslim Family Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to chalk out road ..

7 minutes ago

Argentine Senate passes debt-restructuring bill

7 minutes ago

WHO says new hospitals in China's Wuhan remarkable ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Ridicules Romney's Vote, Calls Impeachment T ..

7 minutes ago

Syria Continues to Experience Attempts to Destroy ..

7 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher as virus fears e ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.