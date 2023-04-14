LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan says country will face huge loss if the top court is divided.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted Khan bail to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him under charges of sedition.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi passed the orders after Imran Khan appeared before it.

During the hearing, Justice Najfi asked the counsel of Imran Khan if he wanted to appear before the court concerned to secure bail.

On it, the counsel said that he would appear before the court concerned.

At this, the court granted him bail till April 26.

Imran Khan was booked by Ramna Police Station on April 6 on the complaint of Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed.

The police said that the PTI chief in one of his speeches used “inappropriate language” against military officers which includes sections 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer said that he "is absolutely innocent and had been falsely implicated with ulterior motives and malafide intentions in the above-mentioned case just to tarnish his reputation, harm his growing mandate among masses and victimise him politically".

The counsel argued that being head of the largest political party and aggrieved from such malpractice, he craved for the kind indulgence of this court for the grant of protective bail.

The deposed prime minister said that "a series of false criminal cases have been registered against him, the senior leadership of PTI and active participants since past few months."

He added that the PTI leaders had been severely tortured and humiliated during custody in the past and this is another attempt made by the state functionaries.

Before the hearing of the case, Imran Khan talked to the reporters and said that there would be huge damage to the state if the Supreme Court got divided. He said everything was being done by the PDM to get NRO.