LHC Grants Bail To Lawyer Convicted Of Misbehaving With Judge
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:47 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to a lawyer involved in misbehaving with a judge
The court directed the lawyer, Zahid Mehmood Goraya, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail, besides ordering him to ensure his appearance at each hearing.
The division bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Shakil Ahmad heard the bail petition filed by Zahid Mehmood. The court also sought replies from the parties on the next date of hearing.
The petitioner submitted that he had been behind bars for the past two months after being convicted on charges of committing misconduct in court.
He submitted that he tendered an unconditional apology to the judge concerned and the LHC Chief Justice. He pleaded with the bench to grant him the benefit of bail.
On April 8, 2024, LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan handed down six months imprisonment to advocate Zahid Mehmood Goraya for misbehaving with a judge, besides imposing a fine of Rs 100,000.
Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad forwarded a reference to the Chief Justice for taking action against the lawyer on charges of committing misconduct in his court.
