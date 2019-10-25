LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

The court ordered the former premier to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each for his release in the case.

However, he would not be free until a request seeking the suspension of his sentence, and release on bail, in the Al Azizia case is granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), though the former prime minister is all set to be released from the NAB's custody. Similarly, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's recent plea for immediate release on humanitarian grounds had been adjourned by the LHC till Monday.

During the proceedings, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood apprised the court that Nawaz's health was declining. "Nawaz Sharif is experiencing "bleeding disorder" and suffering the issue of platelets,".

The board said that his condition would be improved in few days," adding that "the disease is treatable,".

Dr. Ayaz Mehmood submitted a detailed medical report of the former premier, saying that a medical board, which also includes Nawaz's personal physician, hold meeting twice in a day to discuss Nawaz Sharif's condition. Ashtar Ausaf, the counsel of Nawa Sharif, said that Nawaz Sharif's condition was"extremely serious". While Dr. Ayaz also said that Nawaz's platelet counts were constantly dropping, adding that the hospital had conducted tests to see if Nawaz was suffering from dengue.

"The platelets are injected everyday but they reduce every day," said the doctor adding that " Nawaz Sharif is going through serious pain,". The doctor told the cour that steroids would have to be injected in order to treat Nawaz.

"Bone marrow test would also be coducted but a needle cannot be injected in Nawaz Sharif's bone," Dr. Ayaz told the bench. He also informed the court that Nawaz was a diabetes patient and wa suffering from several other ailments as well. During the hearing, the court sought the latest report about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and put off further heairng until later in the day.

However, the court after interval, as proceedings commenced, granted bail to Nawaz Shari with directions to him to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each. But the release of Nawaz Sharif will not be made until the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding suspension of his sentene in Al-Azizia Referene.

It may alos be mentioned here that an accountability court granted 14-day physical remand of Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.