LHC grants bail to Sabtain Khan in Chiniot mining case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to former provincial minister Sibtain Khan in Chiniot mining contract case.

The bench directed the former minister for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 5 million for availing the relief.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former minister.

During the proceedings, Advocate Haider Rasul Mirza on behalf of Sibtain Khan submitted that the bureau arrested his client on baseless allegations in connection with mining contract case. He submitted that Sabtain Khan, being a minister for minis and minerals in 2007, only forwarded the summary moved by the then secretary whereas there was no allegation of causing loss to the national exchequer or gaining montery benefit against him.

He submitted that the bureau conducted an inquiry into the case earlier but it was closed after no evidence was found against his client.

He pleaded with the court for granting bail to his client, saying that he had been sent to jail on judicial remand and no longer required for investigations.

However, National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor opposed the request, saying that Sibtain Khan allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion Dollar contract to an alleged fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot.

The bench, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to Sabtain Khan and directed for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibtain Khan resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on the charge of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.