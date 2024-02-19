Open Menu

LHC Grants Bail To Sanam Javed's Husband

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LHC grants bail to Sanam Javed's husband

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted bail to Attique Riaz, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed, in the Jinnah House attack case.

The bench, comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider, heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and the prosecution.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Attique Riaz, PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House ( the residence of Lahore corps commander), during the May-9 riots.

