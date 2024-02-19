LHC Grants Bail To Sanam Javed's Husband
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted bail to Attique Riaz, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed, in the Jinnah House attack case.
The bench, comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider, heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and the prosecution.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Attique Riaz, PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House ( the residence of Lahore corps commander), during the May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International media conference starts at UoS2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt ensured equal treatment to all political parties: Solangi2 minutes ago
-
PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts4 minutes ago
-
Senate rejects criminal law amendment bill 202312 minutes ago
-
Cattle fair to begin Tuesday in DG Khan32 minutes ago
-
Senate passes IIU bill 202332 minutes ago
-
Orangi Trade Association delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi32 minutes ago
-
Conference on interfaith harmony begins at IUB42 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest a drug smuggler52 minutes ago
-
41,300 Kashmiris booked under BJP’s rule since 2015 in IIOJK52 minutes ago
-
Around 700 more paramilitary companies to be deployed in IIOJK52 minutes ago
-
Judo trials held1 hour ago