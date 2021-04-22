UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Grants Bail To Shehbaz Sharif In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:42 PM

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

A LHC full bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi allowed bail petition of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) A LHC full bench on Thursday granted bail to PML_N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

A three-member bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the verdict on bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif. Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Shehbaz Rizvi were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, the court had made it clear to the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif that they must say anything but after receiving the signed copy of the judgments.

The development has taken place after the split decision of a two-member bench of the LHC after which the matter was sent to the LHC Cheif Justice.

On September 28, 2020, NAB team had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.

No evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case and none of the witnesses accused PML-N leader of the ill practice, he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Split Money September 2020 Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

3 seconds ago

Fai appeals to Guterres to push for exercise by Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish higher 22 april 2021

2 minutes ago

PAL to organize online Naatia "Mushahira" tomorrow ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar Military Gov't Says Ex-Ruling National Lea ..

2 minutes ago

US Drone Scouts Crimean Borders Ahead of Russian M ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.