LHC Grants Bail To YouTuber In Reckless Driving Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to popular YouTuber Saadur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, in a case related to reckless driving.
Saad, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before the court at the start of proceedings. His lawyer informed the court that a case had been registered against him at Chakri Police Station in Rawalpindi, alleging reckless driving on the Motorway. The counsel argued that his client feared arrest in connection with the case and requested the court to grant protective bail to allow him to appear before the relevant forum.
After hearing the arguments, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, who was presiding over the single-member bench, approved the protective bail and directed Saad to approach the court concerned by May 5.
The case was lodged after a video surfaced showing Saad allegedly driving a car with his feet placed on the dashboard. Authorities claim the act amounted to dangerous and irresponsible behavior, potentially endangering not only his own life but also the safety of others on the road.
The FIR was registered under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (rash driving) and Section 67 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000 (driving dangerously).
