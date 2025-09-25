Open Menu

LHC Grants Govt Time For Legislation On Military Court Appeals

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted the federal government additional time to frame legislation regarding the right of appeal against sentences handed down by military courts

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Raheb Mehboob, who had challenged the denial of the right to appeal against military court verdicts.

During the proceedings, Federal Law Secretary Raja Naeem Akhtar informed the court that the matter was being forwarded to the federal cabinet for implementation in line with judicial directives.

At this stage, the additional attorney general requested the court to allow more time for compliance.

The court observed that a final ruling on the petition would be made once the required legislation is passed. The court adjourned further hearing of the case for ten days.

The petitioner had contended that the Supreme Court had directed the federal government to introduce an amendment in the law granting the right to appeal to those convicted by military courts.

