LHC grants IGP Punjab two weeks to recover woman abducted six years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar two weeks to recover a woman abducted six years ago.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Hameedan Bibi and expressed dissatisfaction over the police’s handling of the case.

The IGP appeared before the court and submitted a report, stating that a nine-member special team comprising officers from the Special Branch, CCD, Investigation, Operations, and IB had been formed for the woman’s recovery.

The court questioned why such measures had not been taken earlier and criticized the failure to record time entries in police diaries. “For five to six years, the mother kept crying while the police did nothing. How much more time do you need?” the Chief Justice remarked, warning that contempt of court proceedings could be initiated if time entries were not maintained in future investigations.

The court adjourned further hearing until September 18.